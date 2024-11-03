Here’s What We’re Doing Between Now and Election Day (in addition to the usual content)

Sarah often says, “let’s all be together” and that’s what we’re planning in the days to come. Building this community has been so gratifying for us all and we’re so grateful to you for your support. We look forward to hanging out with you all in the coming days.

SUNDAY 9p.m. ET: Founders Town Hall AMA with JVL, Sarah, and Tim.

MONDAY 9 p.m. ET: Bulwark+ Election Eve Live . Sam Stein will host this night-before-the-election members-only gathering with A.B. Stoddard, Will Saletan, Andrew Egger, and Tim Miller. This is for members only, so if you’re not yet a Bulwark+ member, join now.

TUESDAY: Election Day Live with The Bulwark. For Bulwark+ members starting in the early evening, I’ll be hosting a chat with a rotating cast of characters. We’ll post live updates in the chat and share our reporting in real time. Then, as the polls start to close, we’ll go live for everyone on our Bulwark YouTube channel. The whole gang will be there. Watch your inbox on Tuesday for these links and make sure you have your laptop charged and ready to go.

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

KIM WEHLE: Supreme Court Lets Virginia Proceed with Flawed Purge of Voter Rolls

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on July 16th, 2024. (Photo by Sara Stathas for the Washington Post)

DEPENDING ON HOW THINGS GO NEXT TUESDAY, we may soon see a wave of election-related lawsuits that will dwarf even the flood that followed the 2020 election. And some litigation is already underway—with two cases so far having reached the Supreme Court. A case from Pennsylvania is still pending, but on Wednesday, the Court handed down an order in a case from Virginia. The majority sided with the state’s Republican governor, permitting a purge from the registration rolls of possibly ineligible voters even though that purge definitely also removed some eligible citizens.

READ THE REST.

SO HERE WE ARE, IN THE HOME STRETCH of the 2024 presidential campaign, debating whether one of the two principal candidates was publicly fantasizing about a prominent political opponent being executed by firing squad, or merely shot in the face in combat. And the answer is complicated—but also simple.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

THE CO-CHAIR OF DONALD TRUMP’S TRANSITION TEAM turned heads this week when he questioned vaccines and discussed the controversy of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s role in a future administration. Inside Trump world, that appearance by Howard Lutnick on CNN set off fireworks as well.

READ THE REST.

I SERVED FOR NEARLY 1,500 DAYS in Iraq and Afghanistan under Presidents Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden. However, I spent the most time deployed—and, more importantly, in the field—under former President Bush’s administration.

READ THE REST.

MEASLES, MISINFORMATION, a “vigorous spanking” of misogyny—whether women like it or not—a violent nine-gun fantasy for political enemies, crudeness, petty insults, and cronyism. Pick your perversion, America. His final hours of campaigning show Donald Trump is betting enough of us want this.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday… And greetings from a Polvo’s in rainy Austin where you get this special Saturday Double-Overtime. Be sure to tune into Saturday Night Live tonight for a potential surprise Kamala Harris appearance.

Tim Miller… makes a final plea to Haley voters. If you have one in your life, send it along.

In a similar vein, here are open letters from alumni of each of the last few Republican presidents or presidential campaigns. Please share widely if one speaks to you and you might think it would speak to a friend. (Here was mine.)

Did you miss Tim Miller… On Bill Maher? (Catch the whole episode here.)

The United States Cannot Descend… Into Authoritarianism, argues Garry Kasparov at The Dispatch.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.