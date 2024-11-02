This week I’m joined by Mark Cousins, the writer and director of the new documentary, My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock. We talked about his movie’s unorthodox presentation, why Hitchcock remains eternally relevant, and how he puts together his incredible video essays. (If you’ve never seen his The Story of Film: An Odyssey, you really should.) And then he turned the tables on me with some closing questions! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Share this post
Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire
www.thebulwark.com
Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire
Mark Cousins on his new documentary, 'My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock'
Nov 02, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire