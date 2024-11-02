The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire
2
0:00
-33:52

Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire

Mark Cousins on his new documentary, 'My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock'
Sonny Bunch
Nov 02, 2024
2
Share
Transcript
Alfred Hitchcock with Kim Novak on the set of ‘Vertigo’

This week I’m joined by Mark Cousins, the writer and director of the new documentary, My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock. We talked about his movie’s unorthodox presentation, why Hitchcock remains eternally relevant, and how he puts together his incredible video essays. (If you’ve never seen his The Story of Film: An Odyssey, you really should.) And then he turned the tables on me with some closing questions! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
The Four Horsemen of the Media Apocalypse
  Sonny Bunch
A Second Look at 'Caligula'
  Sonny Bunch
The Movie Donald Trump Doesn’t Want You to See
  Sonny Bunch
Why Is It So Hard to Find Something to Watch on Streaming?
  Sonny Bunch
Devo's Groundbreaking Work
  Sonny Bunch
How Social Media Is Warping Our Sense of Everything
  Sonny Bunch
The Death of a Community
  Sonny Bunch