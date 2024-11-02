"If His Own Former Staff Don't Support Him, Why Should You?" (with Olivia Troye and Sarah Matthews)

Welcome to the beauty shop. Michael is joined by Olivia Troye and Sarah Matthews, two former Trump administration officials who are casting their vote for Kamala Harris this November. The conversation touches on General John Kelly's recent comments about Trump, the messages sent at the final Trump and Harris rallies and what it means to be a Republican voting Democrat this fall.

