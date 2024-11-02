Playback speed
"If His Own Former Staff Don't Support Him, Why Should You?" (with Olivia Troye and Sarah Matthews)

Nov 02, 2024
2
Welcome to the beauty shop. Michael is joined by Olivia Troye and Sarah Matthews, two former Trump administration officials who are casting their vote for Kamala Harris this November. The conversation touches on General John Kelly's recent comments about Trump, the messages sent at the final Trump and Harris rallies and what it means to be a Republican voting Democrat this fall.

If you enjoyed stopping by the beauty shop, leave a review or share it with a friend!

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

