Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Susan Glasser and Jared Polis: Shaking Up the Holdouts

Tim Miller
Oct 11, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Barack Obama made a direct appeal to people who don't like Trump, but may end up voting for him anyway. Team Kamala has to keep up the drumbeat: Make clear that Trump has been running a rogue foreign policy out of Mar-a-Lago, that he's campaigning on raw hate, and that he's ready to hand over government power to Elon—who's already getting billions in su…

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
David Axelrod: Change Agent
  Tim Miller
James Carville: We Just Have to Win
  Tim Miller and James Carville
Timothy Snyder: The Politics of Impotence
  Tim Miller and Timothy Snyder
Bill Kristol: The Musk of it All
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
BONUS EPISODE with Doug Emhoff: We Have a Mission
  Tim Miller
John Dickerson: Hero Story
  Tim Miller
Kaitlan Collins: Still Surreal
  Tim Miller