Terry Virts: Paxton is Evil & Corrupt...And He'll Win

Lauren Egan talks with Terry Virts, the former astronaut and fighter pilot running for Senate in Texas. Virts says he won’t back Chuck Schumer, calls Donald Trump a fascist, and argues Democrats need to refocus on middle class issues to win.

