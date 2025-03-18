Sonny Bunch sits down with filmmaker Jonathan Gruber to discuss his new documentary, Centered, which explores the life and legacy of Joe Lieberman. As the first Jewish Vice Presidential candidate, Lieberman made history—only to later shake up politics by breaking with his own party. With the film releasing today, they dive into his career, key political…
The 2000 ELECTION That CHANGED America! w/ Jonathan Gruber
Mar 18, 2025
∙ Paid
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
