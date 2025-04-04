The Adult Filmmaker/Bro Podcaster Trying To Save Dems

Will Sommer is joined by Adam22, host of No Jumper, to talk about why Democrats are failing to connect with young men online. From the rise of right-wing influencers to the left’s reluctance to engage with new media, Adam22 shares why the Democratic brand feels toxic—and what needs to change.

Read Will Sommer's False Flag, "The Hip-Hop Loving, Adult-Filmmaking Podcaster Whom Dems Keep Spurning"

