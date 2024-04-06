I’m very excited to be rejoined by the Entertainment Strategy Guy (subscribe to his newsletter!) to discuss the year in streaming. What were the biggest hits in TV and film? What were the biggest misses? Could linear-like ad-supported streaming services be the future for big services like Netflix and Disney+? Is there a double standard for the tech-based streamers and the studio-owned streamers? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, share it with a friend!
Share this post
The Best and the Worst of Streaming 2023
www.thebulwark.com
The Best and the Worst of Streaming 2023
The Entertainment Strategy Guy on the year's biggest hits and misses.
Apr 06, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Best and the Worst of Streaming 2023