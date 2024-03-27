The RNC, now under Lara Trump, is asking candidates if they believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, creating a new litmus test for Republicans who want to work in politics. Plus, Republicans politicize the tragic Baltimore bridge collapse, Candace Owens is out at the Daily Wire, and Donald Trump grifts off selling bibles! Will Saletan subs in for Sarah on this week's episode!
Share this post
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
www.thebulwark.com
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
Ad-free version.
Mar 27, 2024
∙ Paid
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes