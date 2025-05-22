The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Budget Bill from Hell

Sam Stein
and
John Avlon
May 22, 2025
Sam Stein and John Avlon take a close look at the GOP’s chaotic budget bill, with deep Medicaid cuts, Trump-era tax games, and a rushed vote few even understood.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

