The Bulwark Invades Canada (or Is It the Other Way Around?)

The Bulwark hit Toronto for a sold-out live show — with Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell, and Sam Stein on stage. From Trump’s bizarre digs at Canada and the Comey indictment, to Canadian trivia disasters, rowdy crowds, and a truly questionable blunt rotation, it was a night of laughs and politics on both sides of the border.

