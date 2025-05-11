The Bulwark

The Bulwark

The Bulwark on Sunday with Bill Kristol and Daniel Ziblatt

May 11, 2025
In this conversation, Bill Kristol and Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt and co-author of ‘How Democracies Die’ discuss the alarming authoritarian trends emerging during Trump's second term. They explore the rapid erosion of democratic institutions, the consolidation of power through executive orders, and the silence of civic and political elites. Drawing comparisons to historical regimes, they underscore the urgent need for institutional resistance, referencing the book ‘Ruling Oneself Out: A Theory of Collective Abdication’ to explain how democracies can collapse through elite inaction.

