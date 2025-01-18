Playback speed
The Caretaker Presidency (with Evan Osnos)

Sarah Longwell
Jan 18, 2025
1
As Joe Biden leaves office, we're taking one last look at his presidency, and what we've heard said about him since 2020. The New Yorker's Evan Osnos joins Sarah to recap his interviews with Biden over the years and discusses his legacy.


Show notes

By Evan Osnos:

