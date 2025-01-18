The Caretaker Presidency (with Evan Osnos)

As Joe Biden leaves office, we're taking one last look at his presidency, and what we've heard said about him since 2020. The New Yorker's Evan Osnos joins Sarah to recap his interviews with Biden over the years and discusses his legacy.



By Evan Osnos:

