The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
2

The Completely Bizarre Fight That’s Eating the Right

Will Sommer's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Will Sommer
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Oct 08, 2025
∙ Paid
3
2
Share

Candace Owens and Dinesh D’Souza are in the weirdest feud on the internet, and somehow it involves farm animals. Then Candace brings up a dream she had where she was visited by a ghost. JVL, Sarah, and Will try to make sense of MAGA’s new reality show.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture