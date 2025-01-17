Playback speed
The Dark Truth About GOP Hypocrisy

This is Trump's legacy
Sarah Longwell
Jan 17, 2025
7
11
Sarah and George explore Trump’s dubious distinction as the “First Felon of the United States,” the GOP’s transformation into a cult, and January 6 delays. George also examines Mitch McConnell’s foot-dragging, Merrick Garland’s overly cautious investigations, Senate hearings, figures like Pam Bondi and Pete Hegseth, and Trump’s influence on Eileen Cannon, Joni Ernst, and Nikki Haley.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump's legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
