The Dark Truth About GOP Hypocrisy

Sarah and George explore Trump’s dubious distinction as the “First Felon of the United States,” the GOP’s transformation into a cult, and January 6 delays. George also examines Mitch McConnell’s foot-dragging, Merrick Garland’s overly cautious investigations, Senate hearings, figures like Pam Bondi and Pete Hegseth, and Trump’s influence on Eileen Cannon, Joni Ernst, and Nikki Haley.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition. Follow George Conway Explains It All wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube.

