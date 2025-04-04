Playback speed
The Day America Lost Everything

Jonathan V. Last
and
Andrew Egger
Apr 04, 2025
45
22
Transcript

JVL and Andrew Egger break down Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s historic declaration—the end of the American-led global order. With markets plunging, retaliatory tariffs announced, and $2 trillion wiped out in a day, America’s shift toward isolationism has triggered an economic and geopolitical crisis unlike anything we’ve witnessed.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
