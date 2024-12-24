The Deranged Exuberance of 'Emilia Pérez'

Merry Christmas Eve! On this week’s supersized episode to get you through the airport, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if it’s a controversy or a controversy that Blake Lively’s costar and director, Justin Baldoni, seems to have orchestrated a virtual sliming of her in response to fears he was going to get called out for harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us. (You can read the whole New York Times story discussed in this episode via this gift link.) Then they review Emilia Pérez, Netflix’s main awards-season contender and one of the most deranged movies of the year. But hey: at least it’s not boring! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

