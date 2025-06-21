Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Momentous Times, &c…. Jay Nordlinger on Iran, Israel, and the U.S.; a death in Costa Rica; a late, great pianist, and a late, great scientist; and more!

When They Burned the Jews… Our friend Linda Chavez has a new book out this week: The Silver Candlesticks: A Novel of the Spanish Inquisition. Stay tuned for a forthcoming episode of The Mona Charen Show to hear Linda talk about her book!

When politicians cheer American violence… Must-read Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Update: The Washington Post Is Still Dying… Dave McKenna at Defector on the end of the Metro section.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.