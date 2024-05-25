The Holocaust Denier from North Carolina (with Zach Montellaro)

North Carolina Republicans have nominated a candidate for governor who might be crazier than all of the Republicans who ran in 2022. And that's saying something. POLITICO's Zach Montellaro joins Sarah to walk through Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's political rise, and how his supporters and GOP detractors feel about him.

Show Notes:

Zach Montellaro in POLITICO: The most important governor’s race of 2024 is about to have its own version of Trump

Jessica Piper and Zach Montellaro in POLITICO: Trump’s weaknesses with GOP voters go beyond the suburbs

