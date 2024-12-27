'The Hottest Circle of Hell Is for Those Who Stay Neutral'

Do you have to pick a side in politics? That was the question Reason Magazine, the flagship publication of the libertarian movement, invited The Bulwark to debate. In a panel moderated by Reason features editor and Across the Movie Aisle co-host Peter Suderman, Sarah and Tim debated picking sides with Reason editors-at-large Matt Welch and Nick Gillespie.



The debate was sharp, occasionally heated, enlightening, and definitely amusing. The results were . . . resounding. Watch for yourself.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.