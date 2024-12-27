Playback speed
'The Hottest Circle of Hell Is for Those Who Stay Neutral'

Yes, of course you have to pick a side in politics!
Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Peter Suderman
Dec 27, 2024
∙ Paid
44
5
Do you have to pick a side in politics? That was the question Reason Magazine, the flagship publication of the libertarian movement, invited The Bulwark to debate. In a panel moderated by Reason features editor and Across the Movie Aisle co-host Peter Suderman, Sarah and Tim debated picking sides with Reason editors-at-large Matt Welch and Nick Gillespie.

The debate was sharp, occasionally heated, enlightening, and definitely amusing. The results were . . . resounding. Watch for yourself.

