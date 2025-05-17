The MAGA Freak Show Is Big Mad Again

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss Trump's reckless tariffs and high interest rates driving economic anxiety among everyday Americans, Republicans doing nothing, and why even MAGA loyalists are now turning on Trump over his controversial acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar.

