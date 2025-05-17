The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
12

The MAGA Freak Show Is Big Mad Again

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 17, 2025
2
12
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss Trump's reckless tariffs and high interest rates driving economic anxiety among everyday Americans, Republicans doing nothing, and why even MAGA loyalists are now turning on Trump over his controversial acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture