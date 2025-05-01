The New Conservative: Tariffs, Trade and Why Michael Steele Is Still a Republican (with Oren Cass)

Michael Steele speaks with Oren Cass, chief economist at American Compass, about who the "New Conservative" is, the case for tariffs, and how to build a trading system that actually works for Americans. Plus, what made Michael join the Republican Party nearly 50 years ago and the stereotypes and misconceptions about young Black men joining MAGA.

