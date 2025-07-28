The New Trump Lie That Everyone’s Repeating

Andrew Egger and Will Saletan break down Donald Trump’s latest effort to deflect from scandals, reviving the long-debunked “Russia hoax” narrative and accusing Barack Obama and his team of orchestrating a coup in 2016. Trump’s allies, including Tulsi Gabbard and Senator Lindsey Graham, are promoting intelligence documents as supposed proof, even though reality contradicts their claims.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.