The NFL Pretends It’s Above Politics. It Never Was. (w/ Seth Wickersham)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 27, 2025
∙ Paid

Tim Miller sits down with ESPN’s Seth Wickersham to talk football, politics, and Seth’s new book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback. They get into how the NFL became a culture-war stage, the league’s bizarre “socialist” structure, owners who change politics to suit their stadium deals, why evaluating quarterbacks is still a coin flip, the Manning dynasty, race and the rise of black quarterbacks, and the chaos inside college football’s coaching carousel.

Buy American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback: https://www.amazon.com/American-Kings-Quarterback-Seth-Wickersham/dp/1368099181

