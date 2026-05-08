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The Platner Variations

Graham Platner is the litmus test of 2026.
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
May 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah and JVL had a big show planned for you. Lots of different subjects. Important news. Funny stories. The whole nine.

And then everything derailed as they went SUPER deep on Graham Platner and the meta-debate about him. If you think Platner has electoral upside, you love Nazis. If you have concerns about Platner’s populism, you’re a closet Republican. The internet has spoken!

It’s a whole thing.

Also: This marks the first time in the history of the show that Sarah read JVL’s piece and JVL . . . didn’t even realize Sarah had written something? The shoe is on the other foot, my pretties!

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ON SALE NOW: Bulwark Live is coming to San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21.

Just announced! We’re adding some chatty friends to the lineups for both shows. Grab your seats now to join Sarah, Tim and Sam for an evening of politics among friends and keep an eye on TheBulwark.com/Events for more announcements.

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today. The only way through is together.

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