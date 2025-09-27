The Right's 'Turning Point'? (with Will Sommer)

Charlie Kirk was one of the most important figures in conservative media for over a decade, especially for Gen Z. We asked a couple of focus groups of young conservatives what Kirk meant to them, how they’re grappling with his passing, and who else they think will take up his mantle on the right. Will Sommer, author of The Bulwark‘s False Flag newsletter, joins Sarah to discuss the state of young conservatives and his reporting on Kirk’s legacy.

