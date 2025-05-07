The Supreme Court Just Fired These Soldiers

Tim Miller and Alaina Kupec, founder and President of the Gender Research Advisory Council + Education (GRACE) discuss the military’s trans ban, what’s really behind it, and how these political attacks are already forcing brave, qualified Americans out of service.



Learn more about GRACE: https://www.grace-now.org/

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.