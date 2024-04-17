Video: The Trial of Donald J. Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson is battling Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust him while also crafting legislation to give foreign allies aid, a tall task given how continually chaotic his slim majority has been.

Plus, jurors are selected for Donald Trump's trial, while JVL and A.B., subbing in for Sarah, give their thoughts on Tim's interview with Ross Douthat.

