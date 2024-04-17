Preview

Video: The Trial of Donald J. Trump

The Next Level video edition
A.B. Stoddard
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 17, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Speaker Mike Johnson is battling Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust him while also crafting legislation to give foreign allies aid, a tall task given how continually chaotic his slim majority has been.

Plus, jurors are selected for Donald Trump's trial, while JVL and A.B., subbing in for Sarah, give their thoughts on Tim's interview with Ross Douthat.

Leave a comment

Get tickets to see Sarah, Tim & JVL in person at TWO upcoming Bulwark Live events— Philadelphia (May 1) and D.C. (May 15) here: TheBulwark.com/events

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Authors
A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
Recent Posts
The Trial of Donald J. Trump
  A.B. StoddardTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
Sleepy Don Can’t Handle his Trial!
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Video: The 1860s are Back!
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
The 1860s are Back!
  Tim MillerJonathan V. Last, and Sarah Longwell
Enemies and Traitors Working Together
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Andrew Egger
The Big Lie is Hiring Up!
  Jonathan V. LastTim Miller, and Will Saletan
NBC News Hires Ronna McDaniel
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard