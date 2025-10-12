The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
4

The Trump Administration's Plan to Crush Dissent (w/ Tom Joscelyn)

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
William Kristol
Oct 12, 2025
∙ Paid
1
4
Share

Bill Kristol and Tom Joscelyn take on the Trump administration’s plan to crush dissent.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture