Preview

There’s a Ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War. But Is This Really the End? (w/ Dan Shapiro)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Sarah Longwell
Oct 14, 2025
Paid
Sam Stein talks with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro about how the Israel-Hamas war finally ended — and why it took two years to get here. Shapiro explains why Donald Trump had the leverage to force a ceasefire when Joe Biden didn’t, how Netanyahu’s political survival instincts prolonged the conflict, and what “phase two” of the ceasefire will really mean for Israel, Gaza, and the region.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

