There’s a Ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War. But Is This Really the End? (w/ Dan Shapiro)

Sam Stein talks with former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro about how the Israel-Hamas war finally ended — and why it took two years to get here. Shapiro explains why Donald Trump had the leverage to force a ceasefire when Joe Biden didn’t, how Netanyahu’s political survival instincts prolonged the conflict, and what “phase two” of the ceasefire will really mean for Israel, Gaza, and the region.



