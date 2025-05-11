This $400M Plane Is a Bribe—And Everyone Knows It

Sam Stein and Bill Kristol break down one of the most jaw-dropping stories of potential political corruption in recent memory. According to new reporting from ABC News, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 luxury jet—a "gift" from the royal family of Qatar—that would serve as a new Air Force One and later be handed…
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes