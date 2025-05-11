The Bulwark

The Bulwark

This $400M Plane Is a Bribe—And Everyone Knows It

William Kristol
and
Sam Stein
May 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Sam Stein and Bill Kristol break down one of the most jaw-dropping stories of potential political corruption in recent memory. According to new reporting from ABC News, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 luxury jet—a "gift" from the royal family of Qatar—that would serve as a new Air Force One and later be handed…

This post is for paid subscribers

