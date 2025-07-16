The Bulwark

This Could Break the MAGA Mythology

Jul 16, 2025
Sarah Longwell joins Chris Hayes to discuss how the Epstein scandal is reemerging as a political crisis for Donald Trump. Longwell explains how Trump’s base, especially those steeped in right-wing media and conspiracy culture, feels betrayed by his failure to release the Epstein files, a promise central to his outsider appeal. Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are feeling the heat, with members like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert calling for a special counsel amid mounting pressure from their constituents. Democrats are working to keep the focus on Trump himself, resisting GOP efforts to scapegoat figures like Pam Bondi.

