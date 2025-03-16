This is a Bad Place: Republican Enablers Back Trump's Retribution

Tim Miller and Sam Stein break down the latest political developments from the Sunday morning talk shows. Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio, defend Trump the best they can. On visa revocations for pro-Palestinian protestors, Rubio’s justification for deporting students based on their political views and their implications of such policies on free speech an…
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes