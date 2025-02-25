Playback speed
Trump’s Building a New Axis of Evil—With America In It

Tim Miller
and
Andrew Egger
Feb 25, 2025
15
12
Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on the U.N. vote on Ukraine, where the U.S. found itself aligned with the worst of the worst — Russia, North Korea, and Belarus. They discuss the implications of this shift, Trump’s approach to international diplomacy, and Macron’s fact-checking moment during a meeting with Trump.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

