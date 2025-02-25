Trump’s Building a New Axis of Evil—With America In It

Tim Miller and Andrew Egger take on the U.N. vote on Ukraine, where the U.S. found itself aligned with the worst of the worst — Russia, North Korea, and Belarus. They discuss the implications of this shift, Trump’s approach to international diplomacy, and Macron’s fact-checking moment during a meeting with Trump.

