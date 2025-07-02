The Bulwark

Tim and Sam: The GOP Is Pathetic

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 02, 2025
Tim Miller and Sam Stein join MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss the political cowardice behind the GOP's rushed passage of Trump's deeply unpopular bill. They unpack Senator Lisa Murkowski's baffling decision to support legislation she knows will harm Americans, and Republicans' willingness to cave to Trump's demands at the expense of their own constituents.

