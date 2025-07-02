Tim and Sam: The GOP Is Pathetic

Tim Miller and Sam Stein join MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss the political cowardice behind the GOP's rushed passage of Trump's deeply unpopular bill. They unpack Senator Lisa Murkowski's baffling decision to support legislation she knows will harm Americans, and Republicans' willingness to cave to Trump's demands at the expense of their own constituents.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.