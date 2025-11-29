Tim Explains Why James Carville Pisses People Off

James Carville, the “Ragin’ Cajun,” is back with his view on the Democratic Party and once again, it’s all about the economy. Tim Miller gives his take on Carville’s latest New York Times column, where he argues that Democrats need a clear, unapologetic focus on economic issues to unite the party and win over voters. From government shutdowns to the pitfalls of “performative woke politics,” Tim digs into what Carville calls the era of “economic rage” and why it could be the key to future Democratic victories.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.