The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
4

Tim Miller chats with Karine Jean-Pierre

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 20, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Tim Miller to talk about walking away from party politics, the failures that opened the door to Trump’s return, and her new book, “Independent”.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture