Tim Miller: Elon Drags Trump Down; Cory Booker Lifts Us Up

Tim Miller joined John Heilman and Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's Deadline: White House to break down Cory Booker’s powerful speech, the revelations from Dan “Razin” Caine, and how MAGA’s obsession with Elon Musk is backfiring spectacularly.

Watch Deadline: White House: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.