Tim Miller: GOP Lawmakers Deserve to be Torched at Town Halls

Tim Miller joined Stephanie Ruhle to take on the anger at GOP town halls, Joni Ernst’s exit from the Senate race, and why Republicans still cling to Trump despite his sinking approval. He also warns about a possible “Stop the Steal 2.0” after the next election.
