Tim Miller: GOP Lawmakers Deserve to be Torched at Town Halls

Tim Miller joined Stephanie Ruhle to take on the anger at GOP town halls, Joni Ernst’s exit from the Senate race, and why Republicans still cling to Trump despite his sinking approval. He also warns about a possible “Stop the Steal 2.0” after the next election.

Watch MSNBC's Deadline: White House - https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.