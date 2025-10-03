Tim Miller: GOP’s Strategy Is To Make You Miserable

Tim Miller joins Michael Steele, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Alicia Menendez to discuss the military crackdown and national guard going into new cities, and the White House admitting there will be suffering from the government shutdown.

Watch The Weeknight on MSNBC

Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.