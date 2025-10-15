Tim Miller: Here's the Real Reason for This Shutdown

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports to talk about Trump’s lawless power plays and why neither side is backing down. They also discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attacks on her own party—torching GOP leadership, blaming “weak men,” and accidentally(?) helping Democrats in the shutdown fight.

