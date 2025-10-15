The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Here's the Real Reason for This Shutdown

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 15, 2025
Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports to talk about Trump’s lawless power plays and why neither side is backing down. They also discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attacks on her own party—torching GOP leadership, blaming “weak men,” and accidentally(?) helping Democrats in the shutdown fight.

Watch Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/katy-tur-reports

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

