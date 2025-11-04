Tim Miller: I Still Have Election Night PTSD!

Tim Miller joins Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC to break down Election Night—from Trump’s intimidation tactics via “election monitors” to the high-stakes battles in Virginia, New Jersey, California and more. He also shares what he’s watching most closely: the Hispanic vote, democracy’s stress test, and whether Democrats can win by enough to make the results undeniable.

Watch Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.