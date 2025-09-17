The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Kash Patel Is Laughably Unfit for the Job

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Sep 17, 2025
Tim Miller and Sam Stein join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to take on Kash Patel’s Senate meltdown, Adam Schiff’s explosive questioning, and Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times.

