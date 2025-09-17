Tim Miller: Kash Patel Is Laughably Unfit for the Job

Tim Miller and Sam Stein join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to take on Kash Patel’s Senate meltdown, Adam Schiff’s explosive questioning, and Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.