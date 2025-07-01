The Bulwark

Tim Miller: MAGA Influencers’ Glee Over “Alligator Alcatraz” Is So Gross

Tim Miller
Jul 01, 2025
Tim Miller joins Chris Jansing to discuss the disturbing “Alligator Alcatraz,” a new ICE detention center in the Florida Everglades. They discuss the cruelty behind the project and the grotesque MAGA merch boom surrounding it, including Benny Johnson already showing off the hats.

Watch Chris Jansing Reports on MSNBC

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

