Tim Miller: Podcast-Bros Realize Trump Was Never Serious

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to break down why Trump’s Epstein misstep is sparking backlash from corners of his own base. From scapegoating Pam Bondi to losing support in the manosphere, Tim explains how this scandal hits differently and why some MAGA voters may finally be walking away.

