The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
10
16

Tim Miller Reviews Mamdani's Fox News Ad

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 28, 2025
∙ Paid
10
16
Share

Tim Miller takes on the contrast of Bernie, AOC, and Zoran Mamdani’s upbeat campaign messaging with Trump’s push to weaponize the DOJ over 2020 “fraud,” and explains why Mamdani’s economic focus matters for New Yorkers and could be inspiring for Democrats.

Watch Chris Jansing Reports on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/chris-jansing-reports

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture