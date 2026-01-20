Tim Miller: Sorry Sen. Murkowski, This Is Your Party Now

Tim Miller joined MSNOW’s Deadline: White House with Alicia Menendez to talk about why Republicans admitting Trump is wrong—on Greenland, tariffs, and foreign policy—means nothing when they refuse to act. Plus, why a viral Minnesota man’s firsthand account of ICE hits harder than any talking point.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.