The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
13
18

Tim Miller: They've Lost Their Minds.

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 21, 2025
13
18
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s The 11th Hour to discuss the Trump DOJ’s politically motivated investigations targeting Democratic officials. He explains how this isn’t a distraction tactic, it’s pure intimidation, driven by conspiracy, bad faith, and a desperate attempt to criminalize dissent.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture