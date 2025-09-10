The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Transcript
Tim Miller: Thune May Be the Weakest Senate Leader Ever

Sep 10, 2025
Transcript

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s The Weeknight to take on Donald Trump’s desperate Epstein cover-up, the GOP’s ritual humiliation in defending him, and a Senate leadership that’s never been weaker from Trump’s absurd signature denial to John Thune’s vanishing act.

Watch MSNBC's The Weeknight – https://www.msnbc.com/weeknight

