Tim Miller: Trump Bullies One Ally While Another Slips Away

Nov 18, 2025
Tim digs into Trump’s ugly attacks on Rep Thomas Massie, the backstory Trump ignores, and what it says about the cracks forming inside MAGA. He also joins Nicolle Wallace to dig into it.

Watch Deadline: White House on MSNBC: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

